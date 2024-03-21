Your tip
'RHOP' Star Karen Huger's License Suspended After DUI Arrest

Karen Huger refused a breathalyzer test, "so her license is automatically suspended," cops tell RadarOnline.com

Mar. 21 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Ray Huger better practice his chauffeur skills. Karen Huger's license has been suspended after she was arrested following her gnarly DUI crash that severely damaged her Maserati, the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed to RadarOnline.com.

We told you first — Karen was taken into custody earlier this week after refusing a breathalyzer test.

Karen was involved in a single-car crash on Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 60, was not taken to jail or given bail; however, she was hit with six different citations, including negligent and reckless driving and driving with a suspended registration.

MCPD's public information director, Shiera D. Goff, told RadarOnline.com that since Karen "refused a breathalyzer, so her license is automatically suspended."

She was taken into custody after refusing the breathalyzer. She was later released.

We're also told that Karen will appear in court about the incident at a later date. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Karen's team for comment.

As this outlet revealed, the RHOP star — better known as the Grande Dame of Potomac — was involved in a scary single-vehicle collision after losing control of her Maserati, crossing a median, and striking several street signs on Tuesday night.

We confirmed that police and fire responded to the crash scene at 11:50 PM. Karen was taken into custody after refusing to blow. She was later cited for driving under the influence.

"The driver, Karen Huger, was taken into custody and transported to the 2nd District station in Bethesda, where she was arrested and cited for driving under the influence. She was then released," Goff told RadarOnline.com.

Karen addressed the incident, saying she was emotional when she got behind the wheel.

The reality star broke her silence about the incident, claiming she was emotional when she got behind the wheel after having dinner with a girlfriend.

"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami," she told TMZ.

The Grande Dame of Potomac's DUI arrest wasn't caught on Bravo cameras, but it'll likely be a topic when the ladies begin filming Season 9.

Huger went on to explain, "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!"

"I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life," she ended.

