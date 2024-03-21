'This Could’ve Been Catastrophic': 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Blasted by Resident After High-Speed DUI Crash in Affluent Community
Karen Huger’s high-speed DUI crash in a residential neighborhood could’ve been ‘catastrophic” and fatal if it occurred earlier in the day, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
A resident who lives in the swanky residential blasted the lead-footed Real Housewives of Potomac star who was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following the March 19 smash-up where she lost control of her 2017 Maserati and collided with a tree.
Police claimed the 60-year-old’s hot rod crossed a median and mowed down several street signs before the crash — but the furious resident charged Huger could’ve easily killed a pedestrian as her fancy wheels barreled through a pedestrian walkway.
“She was going so fast when she was going down the road, she probably lost control quite a bit earlier before crashing into a tree,” the 51-year-old resident exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
“What was dangerous was that it’s a crossing, a pedestrian crossing so people who are really carless would not have been able to stop if there was a pedestrian and cause incredible damage – even kill a pedestrian.”
The resident, who was jarred awake in the midnight mayhem, added: “The car hit the pedestrian crossing, then lost control and hit the tree.”
The resident, who has two children ages 18 and 21, thinks Huger would’ve killed someone if the incident occurred hours earlier.
“If it were any other time of the day or night, not so close to midnight, there would always be people walking, kids playing, kids crossing the street and it’s a matter of great concern to the residents that these people are careless, inconsiderate and callous in the way they behave while driving down a residential neighborhood.”
Huger was arrested and slapped with a litany of charges including “reckless driving (a) vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for safety or persons and property” and “negligent driving vehicle in (a) careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life and person,” court documents showed.
The Bravolebrity blamed the incident on an emotional breakdown spurred by a dinner chat with a pal that made her reminisce about her mother’s 2017 death due to kidney failure.
"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami," she told TMZ.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
But the resident was infuriated to learn Huger was allegedly driving under the influence and refused to take a breathalyzer test following the demolition derby through his quiet community outside of Washington, D.C. called Avenel.
“It is the height of callousness and disregard for other individuals, and this could’ve been catastrophic!” he said, referring to Huger who lives about three miles from the crash site.