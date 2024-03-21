'This Could’ve Been Catastrophic': 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Blasted by Resident After High-Speed DUI Crash in Affluent Community

Karen Huger’s high-speed DUI crash in a residential neighborhood could’ve been ‘catastrophic” and fatal if it occurred earlier in the day, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A resident who lives in the swanky residential blasted the lead-footed Real Housewives of Potomac star who was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following the March 19 smash-up where she lost control of her 2017 Maserati and collided with a tree.

Police claimed the 60-year-old’s hot rod crossed a median and mowed down several street signs before the crash — but the furious resident charged Huger could’ve easily killed a pedestrian as her fancy wheels barreled through a pedestrian walkway.