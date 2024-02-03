Candiace Dillard Bassett Celebrates Court Victory After Judge Dismisses Michael Darby's Defamation Lawsuit

The lawsuit, which was first filed on February 15, 2023, was officially dismissed on January 3 of this year, with a final order entered on January 31.

This dismissal with prejudice means that Michael is not allowed to refile the lawsuit. The court determined that Michael's lawsuit was precluded based on a release he signed to appear on the Bravo reality series.

This ruling provides a stress-free start to 2024 for Candiace, who has chosen to remain quiet about the lawsuit until now.

"I am incredibly grateful to God for protecting me," the 37-year-old singer told People. "I am also grateful for common sense, the support of my family and my incredible legal team for helping the plaintiff to get exactly what he deserves from me: absolutely nothing."