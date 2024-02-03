Candiace Dillard Bassett Celebrates Court Victory After Judge Dismisses Michael Darby's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge in Virginia dismissed the defamation lawsuit filed against Candiace Dillard Bassett by Michael Darby, the estranged husband of her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Ashley Darby, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lawsuit, which was first filed on February 15, 2023, was officially dismissed on January 3 of this year, with a final order entered on January 31.
This dismissal with prejudice means that Michael is not allowed to refile the lawsuit. The court determined that Michael's lawsuit was precluded based on a release he signed to appear on the Bravo reality series.
This ruling provides a stress-free start to 2024 for Candiace, who has chosen to remain quiet about the lawsuit until now.
"I am incredibly grateful to God for protecting me," the 37-year-old singer told People. "I am also grateful for common sense, the support of my family and my incredible legal team for helping the plaintiff to get exactly what he deserves from me: absolutely nothing."
Candiace's lawyers, Kenneth D. Bynum, Robert L. Jenkins, and Madison N. Gibbs of Bynum & Jenkins Law, released a statement expressing their satisfaction with the dismissal. "Bynum & Jenkins Law is honored to have represented Mrs. Bassett and assist in defending her name against these allegations," they said.
In the lawsuit, Michael, 64, objected to remarks made by Candiace about his sex life in a season 7 episode of Real Housewives of Potomac. He claimed these remarks brought him "public scorn, hatred, humiliation, ridicule, contempt, and/or embarrassment."
Michael sought $2 million in damages from Candiace, including $1 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages. He also requested interest, attorney's fees, and associated costs.
The remarks in question were made during a heated exchange between Candiace and Ashley, who had made claims about her husband, Chris Bassett.
It's worth noting that Ashley and Michael are still married, despite Ashley's announcement of their separation in April 2022, after eight years of marriage.
Neither of them has filed for divorce at this time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
With the lawsuit now behind her, Candiace has chosen to break her silence and speak openly about the ordeal.
While she remained silent during the filming of season 8 of Real Housewives of Potomac, now that the case is over, she felt it was time to share her side of the story.