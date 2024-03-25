'RHOP' Shakeup: Robyn Dixon Reportedly OUT for Season 9 as Candiace Dillard Bassett Announces Exit
Is Robyn Dixon also leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac? That's the rumor on the street after Candiace Dillard Bassett announced she wouldn't return to the franchise after six seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Candiace joined the cast for Season 3, but Robyn has been there since the beginning.
The past few seasons have been rocky for Robyn, with speculation surrounding her marriage to Juan Dixon following endless rumors he's cheated. Robyn faced scrutiny from fans and her RHOP castmates, who accused her of choosing not to address the alleged infidelities on camera and, instead, opted to shift the focus onto rumors that allegedly harmed others' livelihoods.
Candiace was the most outspoken about this, with the Bravolebrity accusing Robyn of peddling rumors about Dillard's husband, Chris Bassett.
While the one-liner shade queen announced her departure from the hit franchise on Monday, The Jasmine Brand shared that Robyn won't return either. She's reportedly out when production picks back up to film Season 9 — but don't count her out forever.
Robyn could return for future episodes, according to the outlet.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Bravo for comment. Here's what we do know... the ladies recently taped the reunion for the latest RHOP season before Karen Huger's DUI crash and arrest or fans knew anything about Candiace and Robyn's rumored exit, meaning it's likely the rest of the cast hasn't been informed about who will return for Season 9.
Candiace is the only RHOP costar to discuss her plans.
“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” she told PEOPLE.” With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”
The Drive Back singer teased, “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,'" and concluded with a heartfelt message to fans.
“Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!” Candiace shared.
If Robyn is exiting, she and Candiace picked an interesting time, considering there will likely be a lot of heat on one of their costars when production resumes.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Karen's Maserati caught on fire and she was pulled from the vehicle after losing control of the car, slamming into several traffic signs, and crashing into a tree last week. The Grande Dame of Potomac refused a breathalyzer and was arrested by police.
Karen was charged with driving under the influence and hit with several infractions, including allegations of negligent and reckless driving. She released a statement about the accident but failed to take responsibility for the charges against her.