'RHOP' Shakeup: Robyn Dixon Reportedly OUT for Season 9 as Candiace Dillard Bassett Announces Exit

The past few seasons have been rocky for Robyn, with speculation surrounding her marriage to Juan Dixon following endless rumors he's cheated. Robyn faced scrutiny from fans and her RHOP castmates, who accused her of choosing not to address the alleged infidelities on camera and, instead, opted to shift the focus onto rumors that allegedly harmed others' livelihoods.

Candiace was the most outspoken about this, with the Bravolebrity accusing Robyn of peddling rumors about Dillard's husband, Chris Bassett.