REVEALED: Karen Huger's Maserati Caught on Fire During DUI Crash, Firefighters Pulled 'RHOP' Star From Car
Karen Huger's car crash was worse than we initially thought — because her pricey Maserati caught on fire and she was pulled out of the vehicle after slamming into a tree. The incident report obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed a fire ignited under The Real Housewives of Potomac star's luxury ride, forcing firefighters to use an extinguisher at the scene.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Karen was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department earlier this week when she refused a breathalyzer test after losing control of her 2017 Maserati, crossing a median, hitting several traffic signs, and smashing into a tree. The Bravolebrity was eventually released from custody, but now the incident report is shedding new light on just how bad the crash was.
"Crews located a single-vehicle collision. white sedan off the right side of the roadway. community security officer on scene," the report read. The emergency personnel "secured the vehicle and assisted" Karen out of the car before putting out a "small fire."
"Crews extinguished a small fire under the vehicle with a water extinguisher," the report stated.
We confirmed that police and fire responded to the crash scene on Tuesday at 11:50 PM. The Grande Dame of Potomac was taken into custody after refusing to blow and was later cited for driving under the influence. We can reveal that her driver's license was also suspended.
RadarOnline.com obtained photos of the aftermath after her crash, with residents in the area telling us that Karen could have killed someone had she come barreling through the neighborhood's crosswalk hours earlier.
The RHOP star broke her silence about the incident, claiming she was emotional when she got behind the wheel after having dinner with a girlfriend — but she failed to take accountability for her DUI.
"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami," she told TMZ.
Karen went on to explain, "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!"
"I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life," she ended.
Karen's court date is set for a later date.