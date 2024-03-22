REVEALED: Karen Huger's Maserati Caught on Fire During DUI Crash, Firefighters Pulled 'RHOP' Star From Car

Karen Huger was pulled from the vehicle by emergency personnel..

Karen Huger 's car crash was worse than we initially thought — because her pricey Maserati caught on fire and she was pulled out of the vehicle after slamming into a tree. The incident report obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed a fire ignited under The Real Housewives of Potomac star's luxury ride, forcing firefighters to use an extinguisher at the scene.

The residents in the neighborhood told RadarOnline.com that Karen could have killed someone after barreling through the crosswalk shown above.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Karen was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department earlier this week when she refused a breathalyzer test after losing control of her 2017 Maserati, crossing a median, hitting several traffic signs, and smashing into a tree. The Bravolebrity was eventually released from custody, but now the incident report is shedding new light on just how bad the crash was.

"Crews located a single-vehicle collision. white sedan off the right side of the roadway. community security officer on scene," the report read. The emergency personnel "secured the vehicle and assisted" Karen out of the car before putting out a "small fire."

"Crews extinguished a small fire under the vehicle with a water extinguisher," the report stated.