Donald Trump's Net Worth Takes $1 Billion Hit As Truth Social Stock Plummets

The parent company of Donald Trump's alternative social media platform, Truth Social, took a nosedive in the stock market on Monday after reporting serious financial losses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As a result, the former president's net worth has taken a hit of more than $1 billion.

In the past year, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) lost $58 million and had $4.1 million in reported revenue, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report, filed days after the company's stock surged.