Trump Celebrates Easter With Social Media Bender Attacking 'Crooked and Corrupt Prosecutors and Judges'
Donald Trump has spent much of Easter Sunday on social media attacking the "crooked and corrupt prosecutors and judges" involved in his ongoing legal troubles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
By 3 PM Eastern Time, the embattled former president had racked up over 70 "Truths" and "Re-Truths" in a posting bender on his Truth Social platform, an alternative to X/Twitter.
"Happy Easter to all, including crooked and corrupt prosecutors and judges that are doing everything possible to interfere with the presidential election of 2024, and put me in prison," Trump wrote in all-caps on Sunday afternoon.
"Including those many people that I completely & totally despise because they want to destroy America, a now failing nation," he added, going on to mention "deranged" DOJ special counsel Jack Smith and "lazy on violent crime" Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg by name.
Trump also went after President Joe Biden, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and New York civil fraud trial Judge Arthur Engoron, demanding that the latter "release the GAG ORDER" imposed on him.
"At what point are the actions of a sitting President, using LAWFARE against his opponent for purposes of Election Interference, considered ILLEGAL?" he wrote. "I believe, as do various highly respected legal scholars, that Crooked Joe Biden has long since crossed over that very sacred threshold!!!"
While bashing James and Engoron, the ex-president announced that he will, in fact, pay the reduced $175 million bond while he seeks to appeal his $460 million fraud judgment. "We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash," he explained. "This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million."
"I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN. BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE."
In a number of reposts from conservative media outlets like Newsmax and Breitbart, Trump also touched on his criticism of Biden for declaring that this Easter Sunday is Transgender Day of Visibility, even though the day has been celebrated on March 31 every year for over a decade and only lined up with Easter 2024 by chance.