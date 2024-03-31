'Appalling and Insulting': Trump Blasts Biden for Proclaiming Easter Sunday 'Trans Visibility Day' Even Though It Happens Every March 31

Donald Trump has blasted President Joe Biden for proclaiming Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility, even though the day has been celebrated on March 31 every year for over a decade and only lined up with Easter 2024 by chance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden's White House ... formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as 'Trans Day of Visibility,'" the Trump campaign wrote in a statement on Saturday.

"We call on Joe Biden's failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ," the former president's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, added.