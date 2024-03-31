'We're Not Going to Have This Conversation Again': MSNBC Host Nicole Wallace Throws Script in Fury Over Donald Trump's Attacks on Judges

Wallace, accompanied by former federal Judge Michael Luttig and other guests, criticized Trump for attempting to undermine the credibility of the justice system.

“So, you know, it’s time to do something different,” Wallace said as she tossed her script to the side. “Like, we’re not going to have this conversation again! I have come on the air with breaking news about requests for gag orders because of threats for judges and their kids more times than I could count today before I got ready.”

She emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, "Judges don't have Secret Service protecting them," pointing out the vulnerability of judges and their families in the face of threats and intimidation. "What are we going to do different? Because Donald Trump sure as hell isn’t changing."