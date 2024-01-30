Nicole Wallace Not Getting Involved in Drama at MSNBC Over Temporary On-Air Replacement Alicia Menendez: Report

Alicia Menendez, Nicolle Wallace's temporary replacement, is said to be causing 'drama' at MSNBC.

Network head honchos are said to be unhappy with Alicia Menendez filling in for the anchor due to personal baggage from father Sen. Bob Menendez 's ongoing legal issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.

MSNBC executives are reportedly not fans of the temporary replacement for Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace , who's out on maternity leave.

Sen. Menendez was indicted on charges of bribery and conspiracy to act as a foreign agent.

According to the U.S. Sun , an insider close to MSNBC production said executives are "not happy" with how Sen. Menendez's charges reflect on his daughter — and subsequently her position at the network.

Menendez, who serves as a Democrat senator for the state of New Jersey, faces a slew of criminal charges including bribery and conspiracy to act as a foreign agent. Now, his legal issues are spilling over onto his daughter's career.

The senator's daughter, Alicia Menendez, has acted as Nicolle Wallace's replacement while she's on maternity leave.

Meanwhile, the source said Wallace is keeping a distance from network "drama" regarding her temporary replacement.

"Nicolle has been busy at home enjoying her time and getting into the groove of being a new mother again, so she hasn't bothered to get involved in the drama around Alicia in her timeslot," the source said.

"It feels like MSNBC bosses are burying their heads in the sand, hoping this will go away — it won’t," the insider added. "In fact, it is going to get worse."