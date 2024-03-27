Donald Trump Says He 'Loves' That RFK Jr. Is Running for President: 'Biden's Opponent, Not Mine!'
Embattled GOP frontrunner Donald Trump anticipates that third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, will be "indicted any day now," he declared in a new post about the 2024 hopefuls, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump took to social media after Kennedy recently announced that he selected lawyer and philanthropist Shanahan during a campaign event held in her hometown of Oakland.
Some voters were perplexed that she was chosen considering Shanahan is a registered Democrat who has no political or executive experience and most of her philanthropic support has gone toward mainstream science, while others said she was a fitting choice especially considering she donated more than $4 million to his campaign.
"RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far. He's a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters," the former president wrote via Truth Social after Kennedy added Shanahan to his ticket.
Trump explained that he did find a silver lining about the situation while insisting he has no qualms about RFK Jr.'s bid for the White House, claiming "I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America."
The former commander-in-chief went on to say that RFK Jr.'s VP pick is even more "liberal" than him, "if that's possible." He claimed, "Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!!"
"It's great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot," Trump stated. "Expect him, and her, to be indicted any day now, probably for Environmental Fraud! He is Crooked Joe Biden's Political Opponent, not mine. I love that he is running!"
Trump tried to cast doubt on the claims that some people close to him are concerned that RFK Jr. "could siphon support away from the former president," according to CNN's Alayna Treene who reasoned that RFK Jr.'s platform may be just as "attractive to many anti-establishment Trump voters" that it may sway them to try a new route.
Many others share the same concern that RFK Jr. throwing his hat into the ring will only boost Trump's chances.
"All he can do is take away votes from President Biden and make it easier for Donald Trump to win. And we simply can't afford to let that happen," Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis posted on X, formerly Twitter.