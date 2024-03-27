Donald Trump Says He 'Loves' That RFK Jr. Is Running for President: 'Biden's Opponent, Not Mine!'

Some voters were perplexed that she was chosen considering Shanahan is a registered Democrat who has no political or executive experience and most of her philanthropic support has gone toward mainstream science, while others said she was a fitting choice especially considering she donated more than $4 million to his campaign.

"RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far. He's a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters," the former president wrote via Truth Social after Kennedy added Shanahan to his ticket.

Trump explained that he did find a silver lining about the situation while insisting he has no qualms about RFK Jr.'s bid for the White House, claiming "I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America."