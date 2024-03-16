Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Set to Name Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan as Running Mate: Report
California-based attorney and the woman who denied having an affair with Elon, Nicole Shanahan, is rumored to be named as the running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent presidential bid, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shanahan, who was previously married to Google co-founder Sergey Brinn, is expected to join Kennedy's long-shot campaign, replacing Aaron Rodgers as the potential vice-presidential candidate.
The entrepreneur was behind Kennedy's infamous Super Bowl commercial, where the independent candidate made a one-for-one remake of his uncle's 1960s campaign ad.
“They align on numerous issues,” a source close to the campaign told Mediaite. “The campaign is also looking for a candidate who can help finance the ballot access initiative.”
“She might be infusing millions of dollars into the campaign to help fund the ballot initiative, which makes her attractive financially," the insider continued. However, she lacks the qualifications to actually do the job.”
Shanahan denied the rumored affair with Tesla founder and X owner Elon Musk, with her attorney calling the reports an "outright lie."
The Wall Street Journal's report had cited multiple sources alleging an affair had caused a rift in Musk and Brin's longtime friendship and led Shanahan and the Google cofounder to file for divorce.
Musk also spoke out about the report, calling it "total bs" on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) last year and shared a picture of himself at a party with Brin.
According to Real Clear Politics, Kennedy is polling higher than any independent candidate in recent elections.
In an average of recent polls, Kennedy is sitting at 15% of likely voters choosing the legacy candidate over President Joe Biden at 35.5% and former President Donald Trump polling at 39.8%.
Despite Kennedy originally running as a Democrat at the beginning of the campaign, polls indicate that he is drawing more votes from the right than he is from the left.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kennedy originally considered Rodgers as a potential running mate in the general election. However, many of the presidential hopeful's top donors have threatened to pull funding from his campaign due to the candidate's consideration of the NFL star.
Kennedy revealed that Rodgers has the potential to be his VP pick, but his other top choice is former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura.
"No one has officially asked Gov. Ventura to be a vice-presidential candidate, so the governor does not comment on speculation," Ventura's son later clarified in a statement.
"Both of them are unqualified for the second highest position in the United States — Vice President. Choosing either of them would mean that Bobby is not a serious candidate."