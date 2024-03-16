Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Set to Name Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan as Running Mate: Report

According to Real Clear Politics, Kennedy is polling higher than any independent candidate in recent elections.

In an average of recent polls, Kennedy is sitting at 15% of likely voters choosing the legacy candidate over President Joe Biden at 35.5% and former President Donald Trump polling at 39.8%.

Despite Kennedy originally running as a Democrat at the beginning of the campaign, polls indicate that he is drawing more votes from the right than he is from the left.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.