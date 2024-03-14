RFK Jr.'s Major Donors Threaten to Pull Funding If 2024 Hopeful Picks VP Prospect Aaron Rodgers: Report
Major donors have threatened to walk if independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chooses New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as his running mate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A number of contributors have been vocal about the campaign's shortcomings, according to a new report, pledging to withdraw their support entirely if he selects the NFL star.
RFK Jr. will announce his selection in Oakland on March 26, his campaign confirmed.
Kennedy revealed that Rodgers has potential to be his VP pick, but his other top choice is former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura.
"No one has officially asked Gov. Ventura to be a vice-presidential candidate so the governor does not comment on speculation," Ventura's son later clarified in a statement.
Sources close to the campaign have heard concerns from donors, echoing to Mediaite that Rodgers "has no political experience" and Ventura "has not been in politics for nearly thirty years."
"Both of them are unqualified for the second highest position in the United States — Vice President. Choosing either of them would mean that Bobby is not a serious candidate."
RFK Jr., who has weathered criticism over his vaccine skepticism and conspiracy theories but still continues to hold his own in the polls, recently told the New York Post he had been speaking with Rodgers "pretty continuously" over the past few weeks.
Rodgers, meanwhile, is known to promote his own controversial beliefs on vaccines, public health, and the coronavirus pandemic. According to a new CNN report, which he has since denied, Rodgers also spread falsehoods about the Sandy Hook massacre.
Insiders alleged that he claimed it was a government inside job and the media was purposely ignoring it.
"As I'm on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy," Rodgers posted in a statement via X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. "I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place."
"Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community," Rodgers concluded.
Despite pushback over Rodgers and Ventura, an insider who stands by RFK Jr. either way said he is considering many factors and will do what he feels is best for the country.
"It's hard for people to understand just how much Bobby weighs and considers this, and all, decisions. It's never easy or simplistic," the campaign source said. "These are nuanced and complex issues, and remember that he is a lawyer so he is particularly equipped to untangle and address them and come to the best conclusion for all."