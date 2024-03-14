RFK Jr.'s Major Donors Threaten to Pull Funding If 2024 Hopeful Picks VP Prospect Aaron Rodgers: Report

Rodgers, meanwhile, is known to promote his own controversial beliefs on vaccines, public health, and the coronavirus pandemic. According to a new CNN report, which he has since denied, Rodgers also spread falsehoods about the Sandy Hook massacre.

Insiders alleged that he claimed it was a government inside job and the media was purposely ignoring it.

"As I'm on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy," Rodgers posted in a statement via X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. "I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place."

"Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community," Rodgers concluded.