RFK Jr.'s Potential Running Mate Aaron Rodgers Accused of Spreading Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories in Private Conversations
Aaron Rodgers, the NFL quarterback and potential running mate for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., allegedly shared false conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in private conversations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Both RFK Jr. and Rodgers have faced backlash over spreading misinformation on vaccines and other outlandish theories.
Rodgers reportedly shared the baseless theories with at least two sources, including journalist Pamela Brown.
According to Brown's report, she first met the Green Bay Packers star in 2013 when covering the Kentucky Derby for CNN. Upon learning that the journalist was working for the network, Rodgers attacked news media for "covering up important stories."
Rodgers then brought up the Sandy Hook school shooting, in which 20 elementary students between the ages of 6 and 7 and six adult staff members were killed.
When the CNN journalist pressed Rodgers on evidence that the shooting took place, the NFL quarterback allegedly pushed back with outrageous conspiracy theories that claimed the tragedy never happened.
The theories Rodgers referenced were also at the center of the Sandy Hook families' lawsuit against far-right media personality Alex Jones.
Jones spread dangerous and baseless conspiracy theories about the school shooting, which included claiming the incident was staged and "crisis actors" were used.
Brown further claimed she remembered Rodgers questioning her about the men being in the woods behind the school, suggesting they were government operatives. The journalist was said to be disturbed by the conversation with Rodgers.
A second source, whose identity has been concealed to avoid harassment, reportedly had a similar conversation with Rodgers about the Sandy Hook shooting.
The insider claimed Rodgers told them several years ago, "Sandy Hook never happened…All those children never existed. They were all actors," according to CNN.
When asked about the grieving parents, Rodgers allegedly remained firm in his distorted beliefs. "They’re all making it up. They’re all actors," he reportedly replied.
The second source was also said to be deeply disturbed by the conversation, especially as the professional football play discussed more sinister theories about the school shooting.
On Wednesday, the Kennedy campaign revealed he will announce his running mate on March 26 in Oakland, California.
In an interview with the outlet, the independent candidate revealed he had spoken with Rodgers and former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura about potentially joining his campaign.