'Well Over $10 Million': RFK Jr's Security Service Demand Could Cost US Gov 8-Figure Sum
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. feared for his safety and wanted the U.S. government to foot the bill for Secret Service protection, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While it was common for the Secret Service to cover presidential candidates as the campaign trail carried on, Kennedy's request came at an unprecedented 14 months prior to the election.
It was no secret that Kennedy had his suspicions about his uncle John F. Kennedy's assassination, as well as with details surrounding his father's death by a crazed gunman. While Kennedy made a name for himself by toting conspiracy theories along with his criticisms of vaccines, the presidential candidate believed his concerns about his and wife Cheryl Hines' safety were legitimate.
While Kennedy may be entitled to more substantial protection, the total cost for said security was a jaw-dropping figure, that he allegedly didn't want to foot the bill for.
"Major candidates running for president typically receive Secret Service cover four months before an election — not the 14 months in advance Robert is seeking," a White House source told the National Enquirer on Kennedy's alleged demands.
"The costs are huge — $40,000 or more a day," the Washington D.C. insider continued. "If Joe pulled the trigger on protecting Kennedy, the bill would amount to well over $10 million."
The White House source added that President Biden was hesitant on expending such a cost to a candidate like Kennedy, despite his family's so-called cursed history and political influence.
"The president just feels that shouldn't be on the taxpayer," the insider claimed, while noting Kennedy had enough money in the bank to front the cost himself if he did feel it was a necessity.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kennedy and Hines weren't the only ones concerned with the spotlight that the Democrat's long-shot campaign put him in.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kennedy's own mother Ethel, 95, was concerned that her son would meet the same fate as his father and uncle over his controversial and anti-semitic comments, which drew major backlash online.
"Ethel’s ultimate fear is Bobby will become a target if he continues to make these types of comments — if he is not already marked for death," a family friend told RadarOnline.com.
"As Bobby is becoming increasingly delusional as an anti-vaccine crusader, Ethel is becoming increasingly paranoid. She believes Bobby has always had a target on his back."