'It's The Most Important Crime in American History:' RFK Jr. Vows to Establish Amnesty Program to Ferret Out His Father and Uncle's Assassins

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr vowed to establish an "amnesty" program to ferret out the culprits and co-conspirators responsible for assassinations of his father, his uncle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Democratic hopeful made the pledge during a radio interview, where he double-down on his claim that the Central Intelligence Agency was directly involved in the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and the 1968 hit job on his namesake father in Los Angeles.

“It's important to have a Truth and Reconciliation Committee for this and maybe some other incidents (in) American history that people have questions about,” he told Frank Morano, the host of New York’s 77Talk Radio-WABC.