'It's The Most Important Crime in American History:' RFK Jr. Vows to Establish Amnesty Program to Ferret Out His Father and Uncle's Assassins
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr vowed to establish an "amnesty" program to ferret out the culprits and co-conspirators responsible for assassinations of his father, his uncle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The Democratic hopeful made the pledge during a radio interview, where he double-down on his claim that the Central Intelligence Agency was directly involved in the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and the 1968 hit job on his namesake father in Los Angeles.
“It's important to have a Truth and Reconciliation Committee for this and maybe some other incidents (in) American history that people have questions about,” he told Frank Morano, the host of New York’s 77Talk Radio-WABC.
“And to have a really open discussion, you know, (you need to) provide amnesty to people who are involved, to incentivize people to talk openly about (it) the same way that they've done in Latin America and many other countries when there were national tragedies …. where the country needed to resolve them, needed to process them because continuing the lies is poisonous to our country.”
“Let's find out what really happened.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, RFK admits he has taken “precautions” and is “aware” of the danger he faces running for office and speaking out against the CIA's alleged role in the 1963 assassination of JFK in Dallas, Texas.
RFK Jr. also slammed his rival President Joe Biden for quietly issuing an executive order – just before the July 4th weekend – to shut down the National Archives review of classified documents related to the JFK assassination. The White House claimed that 99 percent of the top-secret documents are publicly available.
“This action reflects [President Biden’s] instruction that all information related to President Kennedy’s assassination should be released except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
RFK Jr. said that one percent could hold the key evidence and asked: “Why do they feel they still need to conceal from the American public? What happened? It doesn't make any sense.”
“So, we know that they have at least 40,000 documents that they don't want people to see,” he said. “This is a 60-year-old crime. It's the most important crime in American history.”
“Why is the CIA blocking president after president from complying with the law, both the Kennedy records, as Kennedy Assassination Records Act requires that a hundred percent of the, uh, of those documents be released? Not 99%, a hundred percent.”
He added, “The last tranche of documents we, we got from them during the (Donald) Trump administration was the first time that they openly admitted that Lee Harvey Oswald was a CIA asset."
RFK Jr. also charged that the CIA was involved in the death of his father, who was gunned down on June 6, 1968, after claiming a victory in California’s crucial Democratic primary. He said he uncovered new evidence that RFK’s convicted killer Sirhan Sirhan worked alongside his Thane Eugene Cesar.
“My father was shot not in front,” he said. “Sirhan was in front the whole time. My father was shot from behind by four bullets. There were all contact shots, meaning they were touching his skin or his clothing at the time, and left the carbon tattoos," he claimed.
“We know the, the person who was holding that gun was almost certainly Thane Eugene Cesar, who was a CIA asset who worked for the Lockheed Corporation and was acting that night as a security guard.”