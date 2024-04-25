Arnold Schwarzenegger Allegedly Asked Tabloid Exec to Bury Negative Stories About Him Ahead of Governor Race

Pecker is believed to have played a key role in the suspected scheme behind the $130k hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair that Daniels allegedly had with Trump sometime before the presidential election.

Trump denied having an affair with Daniels and has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records at the center of his criminal trial.

When asked by prosecutor Joshua Steinglass about whether or not he feared the repercussions of paying to kill a story tied to a political figure, Pecker said under oath that he had been concerned because of a past situation with Schwarzenegger from 2002 to 2003.