Jeezy Claims Ex Jeannie Mai 'Staged' Photo of Daughter With Gun, Demands Primary Custody of 2-Year-Old in Nasty Divorce Battle Source: MEGA Jeezy wants primary custody of their daughter. By: Whitney Vasquez Apr. 11 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Jeezy is demanding primary custody of the 2-year-old daughter he shares with Jeannie Mai and has some serious allegations against his ex. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jeezy accused his ex of "staging" a photo of their child with one of his guns to allegedly make it look like she's unsafe around him.

In his motion filed on Wednesday, the rapper revealed that he moved into the basement of their marital residence in Sandy Springs, Georgia, and took one of his guns down there for protection after filing for divorce in September 2023. "When the Petitioner [Jeezy] moved into the basement of the Marital Residence in September 2023, Petitioner kept one of his firearms in the basement in the event of any possible intruder in order to protect his family. This occurred a month before Respondent [Mai] moved out of the Marital Residence," he said.

Source: MEGA The exes have yet to reach a custody deal.

Jeezy charged that he did everything to ensure that their daughter, Monaco, could not access his guns, stating, "There has not been a single incident with his firearms and the parties’ minor child." "At no times relevant hereto has the minor child had the ability to wander into the basement in the Marital Residence because there was a gate to keep the toddler from doing so, and the minor child was monitored at all times," Jeezy's motion read.

He believes Mai or her brother allegedly "staged" a photo of their child near his gun. "There were only two (2) other adults in the marital residence – the Respondent and her brother. Apparently, when the Petitioner was staying in the basement, either the Respondent or her brother went into the bedroom where the Petitioner was staying and took a photograph of the Petitioner’s firearm while the Petitioner was in the shower," Jeezy claimed.

Mai's ex alleged that when he'd leave the house, he "would take his firearm with him in one of his bags." Jeezy pointed out that he "has a license" for his firearms, despite not needing one in Georgia. "On a different occasion when the Petitioner was leaving the Marital Residence, he sat the bag down at the door before he left to go upstairs to get a hat. In that moment, the Respondent 'staged' a scene by placing the parties’ 2-year-old daughter next to the bag and took a photograph," Jeezy claimed.

He alleged he "knows" Mai "staged this scene because the minor child is never left by the door of the home and never left unmonitored," claiming, "The only way that the minor child would have been by the door is that she would have had to be placed there by the Respondent."

Jeezy also alleged that Mai failed to turn over Monaco earlier this month when it was his time to take her. "When the Petitioner sent his caretaker to California on April 2, 2024, to pick up the parties’ minor child from the Respondent, the caretaker received a text message from the Respondent that she would not be turning over the parties’ minor child because the Petitioner owns firearms," the docs read.

He said he learned Mai "had vacated" her California home, "completely, with no notice" from the caretaker's visit, charging that "to date, the Petitioner does not know where the Respondent is living with the parties’ minor child." Jeezy said Mai's lifestyle is too much for their daughter, claiming that since February 26, she's dragged their child to Vietnam for a month, Los Angeles, New York, Texas, and Massachusetts.

Source: MEGA Jeezy filed for divorce last year.

"It is not good for a 2-year-old child to travel extensively," his motion stated. The rapper again stated that he "does not know exactly where the Respondent is living with the parties’ minor child, other than the fact that they are in the city of Boston, MA for the remainder of April, 2024." Jeezy believes their daughter "would have more stability if the Petitioner had primary physical custody," adding she needs to "maintain her bond with both parents." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mai for comment.

