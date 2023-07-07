President Biden Exploited the Deaths of His Wife, Daughter and Son for Political Gain, Claims Fox News Contributor Charlie Hurt
Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt accused President Joe Biden of exploiting the deaths of his late wife, daughter, and son for political gain, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hurt’s surprising accusation came on Thursday as he appeared on The Five alongside regular co-hosts Jeanine Pirro and Greg Gutfeld to discuss Hunter Biden’s estranged four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan.
After Gutfeld criticized the president for failing to publicly acknowledge his estranged granddaughter, Hurt shifted the conversation to Biden’s alleged “exploitation” of his late family.
“His entire campaign in 2020 was about being empathetic, being decent, he was going to restore normalcy to Washington, and obviously he has failed on every front of that,” Hurt began.
“When he talked about his family, people in Washington also knew that he was less of a family man and more just willing to exploit his family when it served to benefit him,” the Fox News contributor charged.
Hurt also claimed that Biden “blamed” his decision not to run for president in 2016 on the death of his son, Beau Biden.
Beau passed away one year earlier, in May 2015, after a long battle with brain cancer.
President Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and his 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, tragically died in December 1972 when a tractor-trailer struck their vehicle as they were out shopping for a Christmas tree.
“He has exploited the biography of his first wife, who died 50 years ago, with his daughter,” Hurt continued. “He, of course, has taken that story and twisted it around to talk about how the driver of the truck was somehow drunk, which is completely false.”
Hurt then once again criticized President Biden’s alleged “callous [and] heartless willingness to exploit” his deceased family members.
As RadarOnline.com reported last year, President Biden previously came under fire when he falsely claimed his late son Beau “lost his life in Iraq.”
Although Biden claimed Beau lost his life in Iraq while the president gave a speech at Camp Hale in October, his late son actually passed away from brain cancer at Maryland’s Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 30, 2015. He was 46 years old.