SEE THE TEXTS: Lindsie Chrisley's Private Messages and Bikini Selfies Used Against Her in Restraining Order Battle With Ex
Lindsie Chrisley's ex-boyfriend used their private communication to fight her restraining order, charging that she was still sending him sweet texts and bikini photos before claiming she needed protection against him. Lindsie's beach selfies and messages were laid bare in Thomas Mollura's filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, which he argued proved they were still seeing each other before their August 2023 restraining order battle and had not ended things in October 2022 as she claimed.
Thomas included a screenshot of their correspondence dated July 2, which revealed that Lindsie had sent him a steamy selfie while wearing her bikini top weeks before she filed for temporary protection. "Good day mate," she wrote after sending the selfie. When Thomas asked, "How's the sun and the sand?" she responded with a seemingly flirty response.
"Hot and sandyyyy," Todd Chrisley's oldest daughter said.
On June 30, Lindsie appeared to send Thomas a video of herself in a revealing one-piece while lounging near the water.
Thomas broke down their relationship timeline, alleging they started dating in February 2022 and "remained on-and-off until last month" — July 2023.
"The parties briefly ended their relationship after the above-described incident in October 2022, but then shortly after were in contact again and began meeting and communicating in person on a regular basis," his response stated, referencing the explosive car fight with Lindsie, in which he alleged he suffered injuries after she "kicked" him "while wearing six-inch stilettos several times."
Thomas said that "between May and June," he discovered Lindsie was "in a relationship with another person."
"Ms. Chrisley expressed uncertainty about being with Mr. Mollura or with her current partner but continued to communicate with and see Mr. Mollura," his filing read.
"Until July 15, 2023, the parties were in regular, mutual contact. Upon the relationship deteriorating, Ms. Chrisley became uncomfortable with the potential of her current boyfriend becoming aware of her relationship with Mr. Mollura as well as her public following," Thomas claimed.
- READ THE WITNESS STATEMENT: Lindsie Chrisley Accused of Hitting Ex-BF's Former GF After Finding Them at Home Together
- SEE THE PHOTOS: Lindsie Chrisley's Ex Shows Off Alleged Assault Injuries After Claiming She Attacked Him in Six-Inch Stilettos
- Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Accused of Punching Ex-Boyfriend and His GF in Explosive Altercation: Police Report
"Days" before asking Thomas "not to contact her any further on July 15, 2023," Lindsie had allegedly sent the above text claiming she was "not certain that things are completely over with me and you."
His attorney further alleged she told Thomas she "didn't want him to be with anyone else."
Thomas also claimed that Lindsie was "initiating conversations," telling him she was "thankful for him," inviting him to her house, and "thanked" him for the flowers he sent her, calling it a "kind gesture," before claiming she needed protection.
"The last communication Mr. Mollura sent to Ms. Chrisley was on July 20, 2023," Thomas' attorney said. "On July 21, 2023, Mr. Mollura received an email communication from Ms. Chrisley’s assistant, Kristen Hook, requesting that he cease communication with Ms. Chrisley.
"An hour later, Mr. Mollura received a follow-up email from Ms. Chrisley’s attorney requesting he cease all communications with Ms. Chrisley and her family, including third-party communications," the response said.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Lindsie was granted a restraining order in August 2023 after accusing Thomas of stalking and assault. He denied those allegations and fought to get the order dismissed, providing a police report, a witness statement, and an urgent care visit with alleged photos to back up his claims that she allegedly assaulted him on at least two occasions.
We reached out to Lindsie's rep for comment.
"I categorically deny the allegations made by Lindsie," Thomas told us in a statement on Thursday. "I uphold the highest respect for all individuals and vehemently oppose such behavior. It is crucial that all accusations of this nature are approached with the utmost seriousness, regardless of the gender of the accused or the accuser. It is disheartening when false claims are purported, potentially to divert attention from one's own questionable actions or to seek personal benefit. Such situations can detract from the real and pressing issues faced by genuine victims of abuse."
"My attorney and I prepared a comprehensive 58-page response that was filed publicly, addressing all the points raised in Lindsie's allegations, and which lead to the dismissal of her requests presented to the court," he continued.
"As a father of daughters, a brother, an uncle, and friend, I am thankful for the unwavering support from my family, friends, and community throughout this time."