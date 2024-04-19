'Honor Our Planet, Drop Out': Environmental Group Begs Robert F. Kennedy to End Presidential Bid After Three Decades of Support
An environmental group that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been aligned with for nearly three decades has called on the independent candidate to end his presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The National Resources Defense Council, whom RFK Jr. served as a lawyer for 28 years, reportedly plan to run a full-page ad through its political arm on Sunday in six key battleground states asking him to drop out of the race.
According to CNN, the environmental group's ad will run in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina. In the ad, the group cites the votes Kennedy would be pulling away from Joe Biden, ultimately benefitting Donald Trump's campaign.
The climate advocacy group highlighted their fears of Trump winning as they branded him "the single worst environmental president our country has ever had."
A copy of the ad, obtained by the news outlet, reads as an open letter to the independent candidate.
"Earth to RFK Jr., We have spent our careers fighting to protect the planet and its people. As current and former leadership and board members of the NRDC Action Fund, as well as former colleagues of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., we have one message for him: Honor our planet, drop out."
"In nothing more than a vanity candidacy, RFK Jr. has chosen to play the role of election spoiler to the benefit of Donald Trump – the single worst environmental president our country has ever had," the ad continued.
"For years, RFK Jr. has been spinning anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, denying science, and putting lives at risk. Sadly, his dangerous candidacy is only about spreading misinformation and growing his brand. He can’t win."
Meanwhile, a similar effort was made by a dozen more environmental organizations — who urged Kennedy supporters to rethink their decision based on his environmental policies — according to reporting from The New York Times.
"Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is not an environmentalist. He is a dangerous conspiracy theorist and science denier whose agenda would be a disaster for our communities and the planet," the open letter read. "He may have once been an environmental attorney, but now RFK Jr. is peddling the term ‘climate change orthodoxy’ and making empty promises to clean up our environment with superficial proposals."
"The truth is, by rejecting science, what he offers is no different than Donald Trump."
Kennedy rejected his longtime former allies' opinion in a phone interview with the outlet on Thursday.
"President Biden does not need my help to lose to Donald Trump," Kennedy told The New York Times.
Kennedy further slammed Biden and his former colleagues, who he claimed are "making a mistake to settle for crumbs that have been given to us by the Biden administration."