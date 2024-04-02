WATCH: RFK Jr. Argues Joe Biden is a 'Much Worse Threat to Democracy' Than Donald Trump Because Biden 'Weaponizes Federal Agencies'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued this week that President Joe Biden was a “worse threat to democracy” than ex-President Donald Trump because President Biden “weaponized federal agencies,” RadarOnline.com can report.
Kennedy’s surprising remarks came on Monday night as the independent candidate appeared on CNN to discuss his third-party campaign and his ongoing battle against his Democrat and Republican rivals ahead of the general election in November.
According to Kennedy, the “threat to democracy that Trump poses” was an “equal evil to Biden.”
He then argued that Biden was a “much worse threat to democracy” than Trump because Biden “used federal agencies to censor political speech.”
“Listen, I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to Democracy, and the reason for that is President Biden is the first president in history that has used federal agencies to censor political speech,” Kennedy said during Erin Burnett OutFront on Monday.
“I can say that because I just won a case in the Federal Court of Appeals, and now before the Supreme Court, that shows that he started censoring me 37 hours after he took office,” Kennedy continued. “No president in the country has ever done that.”
The independent candidate then compared Trump, who was accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, to Biden.
“The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns, but a president of the United States who uses the power of his office to force the social media companies to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRS,” Kennedy said.
Meanwhile, Kennedy once again complained that President Biden refused to grant the third-party candidate Secret Service protections this election cycle.
Kennedy claimed that Biden was the “first president in history” to “use his power over the Secret Service to deny Secret Service protection to one of his political opponents for political reasons.”
- WATCH: Chris Cuomo Confronts RFK Jr. Over His Family's Support for President Biden — 'The People Who Know You Best Say Joe Biden is Better'
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Set to Name Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan as Running Mate: Report
- RFK Jr.'s Potential Running Mate Aaron Rodgers Accused of Spreading Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories in Private Conversations
While the third-party candidate admitted that Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election were “clearly” a “threat to democracy,” he argued that President Biden was still the “worse threat to democracy.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I can argue that President Biden is because the First Amendment is the most important,” he charged. “What president in history has every tried to censor political opponents? What president has weaponized the federal agencies?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kennedy initially ran as a Democratic nominee for the 2024 White House before he announced his run as an independent candidate in October.
There are concerns that Kennedy’s third-party run would take votes away from both President Biden and ex-President Trump in November.
Trump appeared to overlook the threat Kennedy’s campaign might have on his own bid for the 2024 White House last month.
"I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump said in March, “which would be a great service to America."
Trump also allegedly tried to snag Kennedy as his 2024 vice president running mate. Kennedy reportedly refused the offer.