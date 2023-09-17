Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Demands Joe Biden Provide Him Secret Service Protection After Gunman Scare
Democratic presidential hopeful and COVID conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is demanding President Joe Biden allow him Secret Service protection after an armed gunman was arrested at a recent campaign spot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident took place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, September 15, where Kennedy was speaking at a Hispanic Heritage Month event.
The suspect, who attempted to identify himself as a member of the 69-year-old's security team, was seen wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition. He carried a US Marshal badge on a lanyard, further adding to the confusion.
The gunman was arrested less than two miles from the former site of The Ambassador Hotel, where Kennedy's father, Sen. Robert Kennedy, was shot and killed in 1968. The property has since been redeveloped as the 'Robert F. Kennedy Schools' after the hotel was demolished back in 2005.
Kennedy expressed his gratitude for the quick-thinking actions of those around him who were able to intercept the suspect. In a tweet, he said he hoped that President Biden would grant him Secret Service protection after this incident.
"I'm very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight," Kennedy tweeted.
"Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I'm also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response," he continued. "I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection."
The request came after the Biden administration denied Kennedy's previous appeal for protection.
The Secret Service typically provides protection to major presidential candidates within 120 days of the election. However, Kennedy's low polling numbers make him a long shot for the 2024 Democratic nomination, with only 9 percent of support compared to Biden's 76 percent.
In 1968, Kennedy's father was shot moments after claiming victory in California's pivotal Democratic presidential primary. The assassination had a profound impact on the nation and ultimately led to Hubert Humphrey securing the Democratic nomination and Richard Nixon the presidency.
The convicted assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, is currently incarcerated and serving a life sentence at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Earlier this year, a California panel denied Sirhan's parole, citing his lack of insight into the motive behind the assassination.
Sirhan's lawyer, Angela Berry, said she believes the new board members on Wednesday, September 13, were influenced by Governor Gavin Newsom and by the lawyers representing Kennedy's widow and some of his children.