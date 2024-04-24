Your tip
'Freak Accident' on Set of Eddie Murphy Film Sparks OSHA Investigation After Several Crew Members Are Hospitalized

accident on set of eddie murphy movie osha investigation pp
Source: John Rasimus/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Apr. 24 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

A "freak accident" that took place on the set of a movie starring Eddie Murphy and other A-listers is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, RadarOnline.com has learned after multiple crew members were hospitalized.

"As the investigation is open, we are unable to provide preliminary or interim information at this time," said a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Labor.

accident on set of eddie murphy movie osha investigation
Source: Izumi Hasegawa / HollywoodNewsWire.net / Hollywood News Wire/Newscom/The Mega Agency

A "freak accident" that took place on the set of a movie starring actor-comedian Murphy and other A-listers is being investigated by OSHA.

RadarOnline.com has reached out for further comment.

The incident unfolded "during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence" on April 20, according to an Amazon MGM Studios rep.

"Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned," they said amidst reports that injuries ranged in severity from bumps and bruises to broken bones.

"It wasn't even a complicated or dangerous stunt," one insider said, per the Associated Press.

Among the star talent recruited for The Pickup, described as a heist comedy, are KeKe Palmer, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Marshawn Lynch.

accident on set of eddie murphy movie osha investigation
Source: MEGA

It was confirmed on Good Morning America that neither Murphy nor Palmer had been injured.

"We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering," the studio rep explained in their statement.

"The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot."

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees also began an inquiry after the incident. Safety precautions on Hollywood film sets have become a controversial topic after the tragic death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 and other past fatal accidents.

California legislators passed a bill last year that institutes a pioneering set safety pilot program supported by industry unions, requiring a "safety advisor" on applicable sets, in 2025.

accident on set of eddie murphy movie osha investigation
Source: MEGA

The plot of The Pickup largely remains under wraps and fans will have to wait for the flick to become available to stream on Prime Video.

It will be featured in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

