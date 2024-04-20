20 Celebrities Who Regretted Not Taking Hit Movie Roles

Al Pacino was tapped to play Han Solo's role in Star Wars, but the Hollywood legend turned down the offer.

"Well, I turned down Star Wars. When I first came up, I was the new kid on the block," he said when he attended an event at the 92nd Street Y in New York (via Variety). "You know what happens when you first become famous. It's like, 'Give it to Al.' They'd give me Queen Elizabeth to play."

Pacino added, "They gave me a script called 'Star Wars.' They offered me so much money. I don't understand it. I read it. So I said I couldn't do it."

He also joked about giving Harrison Ford, who ended up playing the character, a career.