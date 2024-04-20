Haunting Manifesto: Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial Warns of 'Apocalyptic Fascist World Coup'

The man who set himself on fire outside Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York appears to have written a manifesto beforehand, calling the disturbing display an "extreme act of protest," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Max Azzarello took to the online platform Substack on Friday to publish a lengthy document titled: "I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial."

In it, the self-described "investigative researcher" wrote that when he doused his body in accelerant and burst into flames, he did it to warn the world about "an urgent and important discovery."