'Showtime': Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Confident Outside of Court After Her Guardian's $112k Demand
Kevin Hunter is ready for battle! The former Mr. Wendy Williams appeared confident, posing in a suit before his day in court after his ex-wife's guardian demanded $112k from him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hunter — who was married to the embattled talk show host for over two decades — stood strong outside the New Jersey courthouse on Friday.
Taking to his social media, Hunter made it clear he wouldn't go down without a fight.
"SHOWTIME..one of MANY to come‼️" he wrote ahead of the weekend. Williams' ex posted three pictures of himself in a bluish-gray suit, black dress loafers, and blue sunglasses, proving he's ready to face off with her court-appointed guardian in the uphill legal dispute.
Williams was placed under guardianship in 2022, putting Sabrina Morrissey in control of the professional gabber's medical and financial decisions. Last month, Hunter petitioned the court, claiming he stopped receiving the "severance pay" he said Wendy agreed to give him as part of their divorce settlement once Morrissey stepped in.
He wants the judge who presided over their divorce case to help him with the issue, but Morrissey is fighting back.
According to Williams' guardian, Hunter was "overpaid" $112,500 and was "unjustly enriched" by the TV host's bank account, and she's looking to collect.
“I believe this was largely the result of the fact that the payments had been put on an ‘autopay’ function within her account,” Morrissey said in court documents this week.
She charged that Hunter was paid for three months after Wendy stopped receiving payments from The Wendy Williams Show.
Morrissey said the payments went “against the express terms” of their divorce settlement. She claimed that under their agreement, if his ex-wife's income was reduced to “less than 2 times her then yearly income (as of Feb. 1, 2020)," his payments would cease.
“By holding on to the funds he was overpaid, he has interfered with [Williams’] right of possessions to those funds,” her legal documents read.
Williams' guardian demanded Hunter return the $$112,500 in alimony that she claims he was overpaid — and that's not all.
Morrissey also asked the court to issue a gag order against Hunter, which would stop him from speaking to the "press or others."
“The potential harm to [Williams] is great,” she claimed. “Mr. Hunter and his agents have shown their willingness to talk to the press about these issues.”
Morrissey's name was finally exposed when she took legal action against Lifetime's parent company, A+E Networks, in a failed attempt to stop the network from airing the controversial documentary, Where is Wendy Williams, which laid the talk show host's dementia diagnosis bare.