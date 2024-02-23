Lifetime Will Air Wendy Williams' Bombshell Documentary Despite Lawsuit Brought on by Court-Ordered Guardian

"Lifetime appeared in court today, and the documentary Where is Wendy Williams? will air this weekend as planned," A +E's Senior Director of Publicity, Tracy Speed, said in a statement to RadarOnline.com.

This comes just hours after it was revealed that Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a sealed lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company. While details about the suit were unknown, signs indicated Morrissey was attempting to shut down the explosive documentary.