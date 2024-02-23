Lifetime Will Air Wendy Williams' Bombshell Documentary Despite Lawsuit Brought on by Court-Ordered Guardian
Wendy Williams' highly-anticipated documentary on Lifetime will still air as planned. A representative from Lifetime's parent company, A+E Networks, told RadarOnline.com exclusively that lawyers for the network appeared in court on Friday and were victorious.
"Lifetime appeared in court today, and the documentary Where is Wendy Williams? will air this weekend as planned," A +E's Senior Director of Publicity, Tracy Speed, said in a statement to RadarOnline.com.
This comes just hours after it was revealed that Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a sealed lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company. While details about the suit were unknown, signs indicated Morrissey was attempting to shut down the explosive documentary.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — an appeal was filed as part of the legal fight between the television network and Morrissey after Sabrina filed the lawsuit against Lifetime. The case was filed under seal and hidden from the public, but the timing was interesting, considering the two-part documentary about Williams is set to air this weekend.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The former beloved talk show host's upcoming documentary is controversial, to say the least, as Williams' family addresses their concerns about her life post-guardianship.
In one teaser, her loved ones claimed that Morrissey moved her to a medical facility and allegedly did not allow them to speak to Williams; however, she had access to call them.
- Wendy Williams' Guardian Files Sealed Lawsuit Against Lifetime Ahead of Bombshell Documentary Release
- Tick Tock: Appeal Filed in Wendy Williams’ Guardian’s Battle With Lifetime Hours Before Documentary Release
- Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband 'Furious' and 'Disappointed' Over New Lifetime Documentary About Troubled Host
The guardian drama started in 2022 when Wendy claimed Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts. She filed a lawsuit demanding her funds be released. Wells Fargo hit back, claiming her financial advisor feared she was of “unsound mind” and could be financially exploited.
The court then ordered Williams to be placed under guardianship, giving Morrissey full control over her finances and health decisions.
The fallen star's family said they were cut out of the court proceedings despite their concerns. Morrissey not filed a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company on Thursday.
She also requested a temporary restraining order.
The news came just hours after it was revealed that Williams is suffering from “primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia," the same condition that Bruce Willis was diagnosed with.
“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” Wendy’s team announced this week.
“Despite the diagnoses, Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” the statement continued. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”