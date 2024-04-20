Matt Gaetz Accused of Attending 2017 Party Where Alleged Underage Girl and Drugs Were Seen, Woman's Sworn Statement Claims

It was claimed that cocaine and MDMA were allegedly available for party-goers, said sources familiar with the Ethics probe that stems from a closed Justice Department investigation.

According to ABC News, sources said the woman claimed to have witnessed the then-minor naked at the party that was attended by other adult men, per her recollection. She said there allegedly were bedrooms available for sexual activities.

She did not address whether or not Gaetz interacted with the minor or anything pertaining to his conduct at the party.