Matt Gaetz Accused of Attending 2017 Party Where Alleged Underage Girl and Drugs Were Seen, Woman's Sworn Statement Claims
The House Ethics Committee has obtained a sworn statement from a woman who claimed she saw Rep. Matt Gaetz at a party in Florida back in 2017 where drugs and alcohol were allegedly present, stating it was also attended by the then-underage girl he was accused of having sex with, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unidentified woman said she was 20 when the gathering took place.
It was claimed that cocaine and MDMA were allegedly available for party-goers, said sources familiar with the Ethics probe that stems from a closed Justice Department investigation.
According to ABC News, sources said the woman claimed to have witnessed the then-minor naked at the party that was attended by other adult men, per her recollection. She said there allegedly were bedrooms available for sexual activities.
She did not address whether or not Gaetz interacted with the minor or anything pertaining to his conduct at the party.
RadarOnline.com should note the statement obtained by Congress was not written specifically to the Ethics Committee and is not primarily about the congressman.
The Justice Department started looking into Gaetz in 2020 as part of its probe into his former friend Joel Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor.
Investigators were told that Gaetz allegedly paid a 17-year-old for sex and to travel across state lines with him — claims he has repeatedly denied.
- Rep. Matt Gaetz Accused of Flaunting Nude Photos of Women From Sexual Encounters
- Kevin McCarthy Blames Ousting on Matt Gaetz Wanting to Stop Ethics Complaint About 'Sleeping With a 17-Year-Old Girl'
- 'Look Me in the Eye': Hunter Biden Fights With GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz During Testy Closed-door House Deposition
Gaetz did not face any charges due to credibility issues with key witnesses.
In 2021, the House Ethics Committee revealed it was also investigating Gaetz for allegations of illicit drug use among other claims, which he shut down as ridiculous and salacious falsehoods.
A spokesperson for the Florida Congressman has since addressed the sworn written statement and denied both claims, standing by his previous statements.
"The person doesn't exist," Gaetz previously told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old, that is totally false."
Gaetz, meanwhile, continues to feud with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who claimed his exit had to do with the congressman.
"I'll give you the truth why I'm not speaker, it's because one person, a member of Congress wanted me to stop an ethics complaint because he slept with a 17-year-old," McCarthy told C-SPAN.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Gaetz fired back on X, "Kevin McCarthy is a liar. That's why he is no longer speaker."