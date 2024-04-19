Sorry, Anna: Hollywood's 'It Couple' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Not Going to Wintour's Infamous Met Gala
Pop megastar Taylor Swift and her Super Bowl-winning beau Travis Kelce won't be hitting the Met Gala red carpet next month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite the hottest couple in Hollywood being issued individual invitations, sources revealed neither will attend the fashion industry's biggest event of the year.
According to TMZ, insiders said both Swift and Kelce declined their separate invites to the star-studded 2024 Met Gala, which will be held on the first Monday of May in New York City.
This year's Met Gala theme, "The Garden of Time," will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," per reporting from Vogue.
While celebrities pack the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the event, Swift will be busy in Paris preparing for her next set of international dates on her massively successful Eras Tour. She took the month of April off after performing to sold-out crowds in Australia, Japan, and Singapore.
It remains unclear why the Kansas City Chiefs star will be missing the event, however, he may be declining based on his girlfriend's absence.
Although Kelce and Swift have taken their relationship public, they've yet to walk a red carpet together. While they attended Madonna's Oscars after-party together, the couple didn't fuss about their arrival.
Nonetheless, the couple have been spotted out and about on several occasions.
Of course, the pair have been seen following Kelce's regular season games — and created a buzz when they hit up Sin City to celebrate the NFL star's most recent Super Bowl win — as well as countless date nights and even cameos on Saturday Night Live.
Most recently, Swift and Kelce were spotted at Coachella, where they enjoyed music and supported their famous friends headlining the music festival from the pit.
Despite their lack of red-carpet appearances, Kelce has been surprisingly open about his relationship with one of the world's biggest pop stars.
As OK! magazine reported, Kelce shared insight about why he and Swift enjoyed Coachella from the crowd instead of a V.I.P. area on his popular podcast, New Heights.
"I like to see it from the fans perspective, 'cause I am. I'm a fan of the music, I'm a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage," Kelce revealed.
Kelce told his brother and podcast co-host Jason that he and Swift "probably could have finessed" backstage passes, but instead opted for the pit.
"I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans," Kelce noted.