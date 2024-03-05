'She Needs Rest': Taylor Swift Fans Concerned For Singer's Health After She Struggles on Stage
Taylor Swift fans expressed concerns for the pop star's health after she visibly struggled on stage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Swift, 34, is in the thick of her international dates on The Eras Tour and appeared to be fighting off a cold during the first night of her Singapore concert series at National Stadium.
Swifties were concerned that the singer needed rest as she was seen coughing throughout her performance. In one TikTok video, the pop star had to take a moment to clear her throat as she coughed during Delicate.
Swifties weren't the only ones worried about her health — even rapper Lil Uzi Vert commented on the singer's health, "hope she’s ok fr."
Concerned fans flooded the video's comment section. One TikTok user wrote, "She looks so tired. Hope she gets rest soon! Still nails it tho!"
Another Swiftie chimed in, "I hope she's okay. Take some rest Taylor as soon as possible. We love you! Stay safe and well."
"You can hear a raspy tone in her voice, she also seems more calm and reserved in her movements. The show must go on... a queen," wrote a third.
Some speculated Swift's coughing could be a result of drastic weather changes as the 34-year-old jets across the globe for the tour's international leg.
"It would be the weather. Starting in Melbourne where the air is not humid and cool, then four nights in Sydney where it’s humid then to Singapore," suggested one user.
Another echoed, "Combination of weather change, humidity, (probably) physical tiredness. She’ll be better after a few weeks off."
Luckily for Swift, she'll have plenty of time to rest soon. After her final Singapore show on March 10, the Cruel Summer singer will have the entire month of April to recuperate before her next international show on May 9, when she heads to France.
Until then, Swift still has three more concerts ahead of her before she closes out her Singapore concerts.
Swift has been busy breaking records on The Eras Tour, which she's taking around the world before she gears up for a second set of U.S. concert dates.
The massively successful tour became the first concert series to gross over $1 billion dollars — and was then turned into a concert movie that proved to be equally successful at the box office.
The Eras Tour movie made over a whopping $261 million at the box office, setting a record for the highest-grossing concert film of all time.