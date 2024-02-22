'It's Not Fake': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Pals Laughing Off Accusations Their Relationship is for PR
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's inner circle is laughing off rumors the superstar singer's romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is fake, telling RadarOnline.com they don't need more PR.
"It's not fake," one insider shared to this outlet, scoffing at the accusations the pair are using each other to amplify their popularity.
Swift and Kelce are both at the top of their game, which means they don't need more attention, RadarOnline.com is told, with the insider joking that its comical users on social media are doubting their relationship.
As this outlet reported, the power couple's months-long has been under a microscope — most recently with a viral video at a Las Vegas club after the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.
Rumors their romance is "all for PR" made headlines after this TikTok clip, which has gained over 12 million views, cast doubt about their chemistry. The pair have been linked since September 2023 and went public with their romance one month later, but not everyone believes this is a love story.
In the 14-second TikTok video, the Super Bowl champ appeared to be in his own little world, singing and dancing as Swift stood beside him. That is until he noticed cameras were pointing in his direction, according to relationship naysayers.
"You can't convince me that this is [real]," the TikTok user wrote over the footage before predicting what they assumed Kelce was thinking at that moment.
"Travis: Oh s--- it's time to film," the text read as the clip showed Kelce slipping on his sunglasses and saying something in Swift's ear.
"Travis whispers: get ready they're filming," the user joked as the couple moved closer. The video ended by showing Kelce and Swift from a different angle.
"Mission passed: Respect +," the final overlay text read.
While the TikTok clip gained traction, this isn't the first time fans have raised suspicions about their romance.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that friends of the Chiefs player were "shocked" to learn of their romance last year, with sources telling this outlet that Swift is "not really his type."
While the insiders claimed the NFL player's pals would be "surprised" if the relationship went anywhere, Kelce and Swift have proved critics wrong. The I Knew You Were Trouble singer supported her boyfriend throughout the football season, appearing at several games alongside his family before being his biggest cheerleader at Super Bowl LVIII.
Kelce has also reciprocated the support, recently hopping on a plane and flying 15 hours to meet Swift in Syndey, Australia, for her concerts.