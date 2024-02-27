Taylor Swift Flees Australia on Her Private Jet After Father Scott Swift Accused of Assault
Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, is at the center of controversy after the financial adviser was accused of assaulting a paparazzo in Sydney, Australia. Although the pop star initially spent her time in the land down under performing for her Eras tour and enjoying a few dates with boyfriend Travis Kelce, the songstress fled the country on a private jet shortly after the scandal broke.
Photographer Ben McDonald, 51, told an outlet that he heard the blonde beauty, 34, was on a yacht at the Syndey Harbor after her final show in the British Commonwealth on Monday, February 26.
According to McDonald, a bodyguard allegedly forced an umbrella in his face before Scott, 71, punched him. McDonald said that the interaction with Scott was “aggressive and unprofessional.”
However, a rep for Taylor painted a different picture.
“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way toward Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” Taylor's team said in a statement.
Before the police report was filed, Taylor and Kelce's inner circle defended the duo's romance as fans continued to speculate if their relationship was a publicity stunt. As RadarOnline.com previously reported a source scoffed at the assertion in an exclusive statement.
"It's not fake," the source told Radar.
- Taylor Swift's NFL Beau Travis Kelce Reveals Paparazzi Are Camping Outside of His House After Her Chiefs Game Date With His Mom
- Travis Kelce Says He'd Kiss Taylor Swift and Marry Katy Perry in Resurfaced 'FMK' Clip
- 'It's Not Fake': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Pals Laughing Off Accusations Their Relationship is for PR
In a cover story, Taylor addressed the rise in media attention she received for dating the tight end.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," the songwriter explained. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."
Some football fans were irritated by the amount of screentime Taylor received, but she claimed to be unaware of it.
"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she said. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when [the] camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In a separate interview, Kelce revealed that he was impressed by the A-lister's intellect and creativity.
“That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away," the NFL star admitted.
“I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f---ing mind-blowing," Kelce added. "I’m learning every day."