'Donald Trump Doesn't Know Putin': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Slams Ex-president

Source: MEGA

President Zelensky slammed Donald Trump and his understand of Vladimir Putin.

Feb. 26 2024, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

During an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky slammed ex-president Donald Trump for being "on the side" of Russian despot Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an except from the exclusive interview, Zelensky questioned how Trump could support Putin instead of Ukraine.

Source: MEGA

Zelensky told Collins the ex-president will be 'against Americans' if he chooses Russia over Ukraine.

Collins met with Zelensky on location in Kyiv. In a clip from the interview, shared on Monday's edition of CNN This Morning, the Ukrainian president discussed the critical need for U.S. aid in his country's fight against Russia.

Zelensky told Collins the ex-president will be "against Americans" if he chooses to side with Putin over Ukraine. Zelensky said he "can’t understand how Donald Trump can be on the side of Putin."

Source: MEGA

Zelensky said Ukraine success is dependent on U.S. aid.

"It's unbelievable," the Ukrainian president added.

Zelensky also commented on Trump's claim that he would "end" the Russian invasion in one day if he were elected president, to which the Ukrainian leader said, "I think Donald Trump doesn’t know Putin."

"I know he met him… but he never fought with Putin," Zelensky explained. "[The] American army never fought with the army of Russia. Never… I have a better understanding."

Source: MEGA

The Ukrainian president said he doesn't think Trump 'knows Putin.'

Zelensky doubled down on his disbelief, "I don’t think he understands that Putin will never stop."

The one-on-one interview came as the war in Ukraine reached the two-year mark since Putin ordered the unprovoked invasion.

Zelensky noted that forward progress against Russian is dependent on U.S. aid, which hangs in the balance as Congress struggles to come to an agreement on the $60 billion military aid package.

Source: MEGA

Zelensky noted Trump doesn't understand 'Putin will never stop.'

Earlier this month, Ukrainian forces suffered a major defeat when they had to pull troops out of Avdiivka, which Zelensky and Western officials said was due to a lack of ammunition.

Zelensky warned struggles will continue to mount in the third year of the war without U.S. aid.

"People will be prepared, but ammunition will not be prepared and brigades will not be ready… not only for our counter-offensive, they will not be ready to defend, to stay strong. It will be very difficult," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky also shared that a new Russian offensive campaign could come as soon as May. He noted that he spoke with House Speaker Mike Johnson and felt optimistic about U.S. aid following their conversation.

"He said that he will do everything to support Ukraine, and he’s on our side, and he understands how heroic our people, our soldiers and civilians [are]," Zelensky told Collins.

