'That's Actually a War Crime': Joe Rogan and Kid Rock Bicker Over Israel-Hamas Conflict After Musician Suggests Killing Civilians

Kid Rock then chimed in, "Only wars we won were f------ ones where we were the most brutal motherf------ on the planet." He added, "Which, I don't disagree with what Israel is doing."

"It's like, they should just go in there and be like, you know what? We want our hostages back. If we don’t have them back, clock starts now."

"And f------ 24 hours, we’re going to start bombing motherf------ and killing f------ civilians, thirty-, forty-thousand a f------ time," he continued. "So you civilians better f------ pack up and f------ get these f------ motherf------. And you go against Hamas. You f------ go against them. We're not playing f------ games with you."