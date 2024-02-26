Tristan Thompson Appointed Permanent Guardian of 17-Year-Old Disabled Brother Amari
Tristan Thompson is now officially in charge of his little brother. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed a judge appointed the NBA star, who's already a dad of four, permanent guardian of his 17-year-old brother, Amari.
Tristan is now in charge of Amari's medical decisions, finances, and more.
"The Petition - Appoint Guardian of P&E (Initial) filed on 9/8/2023 by Petitioner(s) Tristan Thompson is granted. Tristan Thompson is/are appointed as Guardian of the Estate of Amari Douglas Thompson," the document filed in Los Angeles court on Monday read.
This comes five months after Tristan was granted temporary guardian of Amari, whom he had been taking care of since their mother Andrea's unexpected death in January 2023.
Tristan pled with the court to award him guardianship over his disabled little brother.
“Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment. Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs," he stated in his petition.
The judge had warned the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 32, that he must turn over several documents before he could be appointed permanent guardian of his disabled brother — and, after a few tries, Tristan succeeded.
One of Tristan's arguments was that their dad, Trevor Thompson, was not in the picture, with Khloé Kardashian's on-again, off-again boyfriend claiming he didn't even have an address for their father to serve him with notice of the hearing.
Tristan painted Trevor as a deadbeat dad, who allegedly "abandoned" Amari and failed to pay his court-ordered child support.
“Before Andrea Marie Brooks … died on January 5, 2023, she obtained sole custody of [Amari] in July of 2014. Trevor Douglas Thompson was ordered to pay child support to Andrea Marie Brooks as a result of the same proceeding which granted Andrea Brooks sole custody,” Tristan's petition read. “Since then, Trevor Douglas Thompson has effectively abandoned the proposed ward; he failed to pay any child support despite the court order and has not been in contact with the [Amari] or Andrea Marie Brooks since July 2014.”
“[Trevor] has done nothing to support or raise the proposed ward since then and has relinquished all rights to have any say in the proposed ward's care,” he added. “Trevor Thompson, a Canadian citizen, is my father and the father of my minor brother, Amari. Amari and I have not had any contact with him since his separation from our late mother in 2014, and contact was minimal prior to that date.”
The aftermath of Andrea's death, which included caring for Amari, was caught by Hulu cameras for The Kardashians. Tristan shares two children with Khloe: True, 5, and Tatum, 18 months. He's also a father to a son, Prince, 7, from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig, and another son, Theo, whom he welcomed with former fling Maralee Nicols after getting her pregnant while dating Khloe.