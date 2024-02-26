Third Time's a Charm? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Engagement Rumors After Rocking Huge Diamond Ring at SAG Awards
UPDATE: 2/26/24 at 11:52 AM — Jennifer Aniston's representative, Stephen Huvane, responded to RadarOnline.com's inquiry, telling us that the A-lister is not engaged despite rocking the dazzling diamond over the weekend.
Jennifer Aniston sparked rumors she not only has a significant other but that they could be engaged after rocking a gigantic diamond sparkler on that finger at the SAG Awards over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Morning Show star, 55, has not gone public with any new romance or been linked to anyone in five years; however, that did not stop the rumor mill from turning when she wore an attention-grabbing dazzler on the red carpet.
Aniston — whose past ex-husbands include Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux — shined at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles in a hip-hugging silver and sparkling gown on Saturday. The legendary actress made heads turn in the low-cut, spaghetti-strap number with a dangerously high slit.
While Aniston's dress fit her figure like a glove, what really stood out was the oversized diamond on her left ring finger.
The Friends star did not try to hide the giant rock, proudly sporting the circular accessory for all to see. Placing her left hand on her hip while posing on the carpet as the paparazzi snapped away, it was nearly impossible not to notice the dazzling diamond on the actress.
Aniston appeared in a cheerful mood alongside her peers for the award show.
She sat with her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon during the ceremony. Aniston was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series but lost to The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki.
That didn't keep her down, though.
Aniston lit up when she walked on the stage to present Barbra Streisand with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award alongside Bradley Cooper.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Jen Garner Moves Diamond Ring To Middle Finger As Actress Continues To Dodge Engagement Rumors After Reuniting With John Miller
- Jen Garner Ditches Diamond Ring, Actress Hasn't Been Seen With Rumored Fiancé John Miller In Months After Sparking Engagement Speculation
- Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Single, 'Hates' Being Set Up On Dates
Aniston's ring could be a pricey loaner from a jeweler, but that didn't stop fans from losing their minds over the blinding rock, with several people asking who is she dating and if they are engaged.
RadarOnline has reached out to her rep for comment.
Aniston's most famous marriage with Pitt ended in January 2005 when Hollywood's then "it" couple released a statement about their separation, shortly after cheating rumors swirled between Brad and his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie.
Their divorce was finalized in October 2005.
After rebounding with Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, Aniston found her second husband, Theroux. The pair met years before and reconnected in 2010 on the set of Wanderlust.
Aniston wed Theroux in 2015 and announced their separation in 2018.
Despite two divorces, the actress said "never say never" when asked if she'd walk down the aisle again.
"I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support,'" she told Allure. "It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"