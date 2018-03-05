Dry Spell! Jen & Justin Stopped Having Sex One Year Before Bombshell Breakup

Dry spell!

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s romance was so flat they didn’t have sex for around 12 months before calling it quits, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“They slept in separate bedrooms on the rare occasions they were under one roof,” spills a source.

Aniston, 49, was said to have given up on the physical side of things because “she got tired of always having to be the seducer.”

And Theroux, 46, would “always make an excuse about being stressed or tired,” spilled the snitch, “and their non-existent love life was a big reason why he spent so much time in New York.”

“She was hoping for that spark to magically surface whenever they were on the same coast, but it never did.”

As fans know, the couple called it quits on February 15, 2018 after only two years of marriage.

They released a joint statement: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we’ve decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are to have friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth direction. Whatever else is printed about us but is not directly from us, if someone else is fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The two weren’t photographed together since early October, and in late November, Radar spotted Justin outside their New York City apartment carrying moving boxes — which sources called “an ominous red flag” at the time.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, the duo’s two-year marriage was on the brink and erupted into a non-physical face-to-face showdown over the holidays after they had spent two and a half months apart.

The vicious argument at their Bel-Air mansion on Dec. 14 was “the fight to end all fights,” according to insiders — who saw a furious Justin storm out and head to a luxury hotel. “It was a stupid argument — the kind of disagreement most couples have. But this time things spiraled out of control, and Jen flipped out,” a source tattled to Radar.

The Bad Bosses star and Theroux tied the knot in August 2015 in a private ceremony at their Bel Air home.

This was Aniston’s second marriage, her first, to Brad Pitt, ended shortly before her birthday in 2005 after he started a romance with Angelina Jolie.

