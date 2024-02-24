Travis Kelce Says He'd Kiss Taylor Swift and Marry Katy Perry in Resurfaced 'FMK' Clip
An old interview of Travis Kelce playing the "FMK" game has resurfaced — and current girlfriend Taylor Swift wasn't his hypothetical choice for a wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Years before Kelce was jetting across the world to support Swift in Sydney, Australia, on her international tour, he was given the choice between his future girlfriend, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande in the hypothetical game that's less crude version translates to marry, kiss or kill.
At the time of his 2016 interview with AfterBuzz TV, the bachelor had a reality dating show, Catching Kelce. With his love life a hot topic of discussion, Kelce was asked to play the game for a bit of harmless fun.
"Damn, that's messed up, I don't want to kill any of them," Kelce said, to which the host encouraged, "It's just a game!"
Kelce continued to carefully mull over his choices.
After hesitating, Kelce eventually admitted he would "kill" Grande, though he made a point to note that he thinks she's great. Kelce was then left to pick between Perry and Swift for his hypothetical wife and fling.
"Taylor Swift would be the kiss," the football stud continued.
"Katy Perry would be the marry," Kelce concluded as he nodded his head in approval of the Hot N Cold singer.
Lucky for Kelce, who couldn't have imagined at the time that he'd be in a relationship with the Anti-Hero singer years later, Swift and Perry have buried the hatchet and are no longer feuding.
Swift and Perry's feud began over a decade ago when the American Idol judge tried to hire Swift's backup dancers and "sabotage an entire arena tour."
The pop star's rivalry was well-noted — and Swift went as far as writing her hit 2015 song Bad Blood about their falling out.
Now, almost ten years since the quarrel, Swift and Perry are back on good terms.
On Friday, Perry even posted a video on social media supporting Swift at one of her Australian shows — and, ironically, jammed to the infamous 1989 track.
At one point, the Dark House singer flipped the camera from the stage to herself as she sang along to Bad Blood. Perry and Swift even shared photos of each other after the show on Instagram, officially signaling the end of their beef.