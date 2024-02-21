Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit: Son of 84-Year-Old Vet Says Pop Star Should Be 'Run Out' of Showbiz as Vicious Court Battle Rages on

While Perry's inner circle claimed she was walking away from American Idol to promote new music and a world tour, Carl Westcott's son, Chart, is singing a different tune about her departure.

"I am not surprised that after Ms. Perry has done something so dastardly and tasteless to my father that she is seeking to leave the public eye," he told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive statement.

"If the public knew better how dishonorably she and her agents treated my dying 84-year-old mentally ill US army veteran dad and our family, she would have been long ago run out of American Idol and Hollywood on a rail."