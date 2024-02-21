Your tip
Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit: Son of 84-Year-Old Vet Says Pop Star Should Be 'Run Out' of Showbiz as Vicious Court Battle Rages on

Source: Disney; @kameronwestcott/Instagram
Feb. 21 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

The son of the 84-year-old bedridden veteran locked in a war with Katy Perry over a $15 million California mansion isn't shocked the pop star is leaving American Idol after her alleged contract negotiations with ABC bosses went south, telling RadarOnline.com that she should have been "run out" of Hollywood a long time ago for how she's treated his "dying" and "mentally ill" father.

As this outlet reported, network bosses are already hunting for Perry's replacement, with decision-makers split on whether Grammy winner Miley Cyrus is the right fit after the Roar singer, 39, announced she won't be returning as a judge of the competition reality show next season.

Embedded Image
Source: Disney
While Perry's inner circle claimed she was walking away from American Idol to promote new music and a world tour, Carl Westcott's son, Chart, is singing a different tune about her departure.

"I am not surprised that after Ms. Perry has done something so dastardly and tasteless to my father that she is seeking to leave the public eye," he told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive statement.

"If the public knew better how dishonorably she and her agents treated my dying 84-year-old mentally ill US army veteran dad and our family, she would have been long ago run out of American Idol and Hollywood on a rail."

katy perry
Source: MEGA; LA Courts

Katy Perry claims Carl Westcott, 84, owes her $2.6 million in damages after she was unable to rent out the mansion.

Perry announced she was exiting the hit singing series last week after seven seasons.

"So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.

"I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music."

MORE ON:
Katy Perry
While the Dark Horse singer is heading to Brazil in September for the Rock in Rio music festival, that's not the only appearance she has lined up.

RadarOnline.com told you first — Perry and Westcott are still embroiled in a legal battle set to kick off in July after being postponed. The pop star will be required to testify about the $2.6 million damages she claimed she lost in rental income during the nearly four-year feud with the elderly 1-800-Flowers businessman.

The veteran — who also suffers from the neurological disorder Huntington's disease — accused Perry and Orlando Bloom of stealing his $15 million mansion, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.

After the meds wore off, Westcott changed his mind. When he reached out to Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."

Embedded Image
Source: Disney

Westcott lost that battle, but Perry is now demanding the $2.6 million in damages, arguing she couldn't make money by renting out the mansion after purchasing it because of the legal feud.

As for Westcott's family, they are looking forward to watching the pop star getting grilled on the witness stand. The trial is set for July 8, 9, and 10.

