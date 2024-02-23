'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry 'Pushed Out' of Gig, Producers Tired of Non-Stop Drama: Report

"Katy's saying she was painted as the harsh, evil judge on the show and that she's leaving of her own volition — but the truth is that she's much closer to that persona than she thinks, and everybody was tired of dealing with it," one tipster told The National Enquirer.

Perry, for her part, told fans the upcoming 22nd season will be her last after serving as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan since the show was revived by ABC in 2018, hinting at no behind-the-scenes animosity and just a desire to focus on other aspects of her career.

"Well, you know, this fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting," she told Jimmy Kimmel. "I love Idol so much. It connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."