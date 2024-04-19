Shake it Off: Kim Kardashian Smirks in First Sighting Since Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Diss Track
Kim Kardashian is shaking off Taylor Swift's catchy diss track. The SKIMS founder has yet to address the tune but smirked and looked unbothered in a group shot with friends as Swift reignited their years-long feud with thanK you aIMee on the surprise deluxe edition of her eleventh studio album, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kardashian seemed not to care about being roasted by Swifties after the Grammy winner dropped the bop, in which she cleverly capitalized "KIM" as what many assume is a nod to her archenemy. While the singer's fans roasted Kim, the mom of four smiled while at a restaurant with a group of her girlfriends.
Wearing all black with her long locks down, Kardashian wrote, "Luckiest" on the shot, sharing it on her IG story Friday. Meanwhile, Swift is trending after dropping not one but two albums. Her Kim-anthem has notable lyrics, which many believe are aimed at The Kardashians star.
“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel,” Swift sang in the tune. "Screamed, ‘F--- you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”
Swift also dragged her own mother, Andrea Swift, into the feud.
“Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead,” she belted out.
While Swift sings about "aIMee," all signs point to Kim, with Taylor saying that one day her daughter will be signing her hit.
“I don’t think you’ve changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues /And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you,” the lyrics read.
Swift and Kardashian's infamous beef started with Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, in 2009 after he infamously interrupted her acceptance speech to announce that "Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."
While they later made up, their feud reunited in 2016 when he released the song Famous, in which he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b---- famous."
Kim inserted herself when she decided to release a part of the recorded phone call to prove Swift approved of the song. The Lover singer always argued that Kanye's "I made that b---- famous" lyrics were the issue.
Sources said Kardashian never apologized to Swift over the incident.
The Tortured Poets Department singer opened up about the dark times she experienced over the public spat.
“It's not lost on me that the two great catalysts for this happening were two horrendous things that happened to me,” Swift told Time, revealing that the backlash from Kardashian releasing the recording was a low point. “The first was getting canceled within an inch of my life and sanity. The second was having my life's work taken away from me by someone who hates me.”