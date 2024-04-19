Kaylee Gain's Road to Recovery: Missouri Teen Overcoming Dizzy Spells, Starting to Walk After Skull Was Fractured in Brawl
Kaylee Gain, the Missouri teen who suffered a skull fracture after her head was repeatedly smashed to the ground during a brawl, is making improvements amid her recovery.
Her family said there have been "huge strides" in physical therapy for Kaylee and that she is back on her feet, but still has a long and arduous journey ahead due to suffering a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Another girl took Kaylee's head and repeatedly hit it on the pavement during the March 8 brawl which was captured on camera, showing her convulsing before EMTs arrived on the scene at the intersection of Norgate and Claudine drives near Hazelwood East High School.
"She walks without assistance now but we do have to walk right beside her, she has a belt she wears around her waist that we hold on too because her balance and equilibrium gets thrown off pretty easily," according to an update from her mom, April. "She gets dizzy spells often so we do have to be right there with her just in case she were to lose her balance."
Kaylee's family said she is currently wearing a helmet and doctors are planning to put her "left bone-flap back in" at a later time after having to remove it so that her brain could have the space needed to swell and heal from her injuries.
"The doctors want to make sure the incision from her first surgery is completely healed, the risk of infection is low and she is at a good spot mentally before they move forward with that surgery," according to a statement from the family.
It was noted that the "slightest or tiniest fall could be extremely dangerous" for Kaylee so her slow and tedious recovery process is necessary.
Donations are still pouring into the GoFundMe launched on the family's behalf, raising $415k out of a $500k goal. The highest was $10k.
Kaylee's loved ones said they are able to converse with her but "cognitively she still gets stuck on a repetitive loop" so they are helping her through that process as well. They explained she was speaking in short sentences with limited conversation.
As we previously reported, a 15-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the incident.
A member of her family said the girl should not be tried as an adult, claiming she was acting in self-defense and was an honor roll student who was harassed and bullied before the fight broke out.