GoFundMe for Missouri Teen Charged With Assault of Kaylee Gain Pulled Down, Family Claims She's the 'Real Victim'

A fundraiser launched to help with the legal defense of a Missouri teen arrested on assault charges for a fight involving numerous people that left 16-year-old Kaylee Gain in critical condition has been pulled down, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"We set up a GoFundMe but it was taken down in hours, we have a lawyer. The family are all together and we will get through this," said the aunt of the minor charged with the attack that took place on March 8, claiming her niece is an honor roll student at Hazelwood East High School.