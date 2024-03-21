GoFundMe for Missouri Teen Charged With Assault of Kaylee Gain Pulled Down, Family Claims She's the 'Real Victim'
A fundraiser launched to help with the legal defense of a Missouri teen arrested on assault charges for a fight involving numerous people that left 16-year-old Kaylee Gain in critical condition has been pulled down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We set up a GoFundMe but it was taken down in hours, we have a lawyer. The family are all together and we will get through this," said the aunt of the minor charged with the attack that took place on March 8, claiming her niece is an honor roll student at Hazelwood East High School.
According to the aunt, she had only been "defending herself" during the brawl that erupted near campus despite a disturbing video captured during the melee showing her niece bashing the head of Gain repeatedly on the ground.
Gain suffered a fractured skull as well as brain bleeding with her loved ones sharing that her "road ahead remains long and uncertain."
She was left alone on the ground to convulse before EMTs arrived on the scene, her family shared, adding that Gain was admitted to one of the local hospitals in Saint Louis with frontal lobe damage.
The suspect's family said the situation is not what it seems and they have been subject to "multiple racist death threats" and alleged "doxxing" attempts.
Roughly $3,000 had been raised via the fundraiser that was launched March 16 before it was removed.
"I can confirm the fundraiser was removed and all donors have been refunded. GoFundMe's Terms of Service explicitly prohibit fundraising for the legal defense of an alleged violent crime," a GoFundMe spokeswoman told Daily Mail in response.
- GoFundMe For Kansas City Teen Ralph Yarl Who Was Shot After Ringing The Wrong Doorbell Reaches $3 Million
- Daniel Penny Reaches New Fundraising Milestone After Kid Rock Shows Support to Man Facing Manslaughter Charges Over Death of Jordan Neely
- Family Of Jordan Neely, Street Performer Killed By Daniel Penny, Raise $147k A Day Before His Funeral
Meanwhile, a Change.org petition has been set up to support the suspect, asking the St. Louis Juvenile Court to show "compassion."
The girl has a hearing in April after being charged with felony assault and her family said she "deserves amnesty and a chance at forgiveness," adding that her "fair trial hearing is being swayed."
There are two GoFundMe pages still active for Gain, one of which has raised $376,699 while the other has raised $29,400 to help cover lost wages and massive medical bills.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult," Attorney General Andrew Bailey declared on X, formerly Twitter. "If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide."