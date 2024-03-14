Missouri Teen's Fundraiser Reaches Six Figures After Suffering Severe Brain Damage in Vicious School Brawl

"She was admitted to one of the local hospitals in Saint Louis with a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage," the fundraiser noted.

Disturbing video footage of the incident showed Kaylee trying to defend herself from another teen girl during a brawl on Friday. She was left alone on the ground to convulse before paramedics arrived at the scene. Officials were called about a fight in progress around 2:30 PM

More than $215k has been raised out of a $500k goal. Four thousand donations and counting have poured in along with well wishes for Kaylee, with the highest being a $10k contribution.