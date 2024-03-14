Your tip
Missouri Teen's Fundraiser Reaches Six Figures After Suffering Severe Brain Damage in Vicious School Brawl

More than $215k has been raised out of a $500k goal for Missouri teen Kaylee Gain.

Mar. 14 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

A 15-year-old girl identified as Kaylee Gain has been fighting for her life after her head was repeatedly bashed into the concrete during a brutal school fight near Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis County, Missouri last week.

She has suffered major brain bleeding in addition to swelling and remains in critical condition, according to the person who launched a GoFundMe on behalf of her family to help cover medical costs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"She was admitted to one of the local hospitals in Saint Louis with a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage," the fundraiser noted.

Disturbing video footage of the incident showed Kaylee trying to defend herself from another teen girl during a brawl on Friday. She was left alone on the ground to convulse before paramedics arrived at the scene. Officials were called about a fight in progress around 2:30 PM

More than $215k has been raised out of a $500k goal. Four thousand donations and counting have poured in along with well wishes for Kaylee, with the highest being a $10k contribution.

A second fundraiser, launched by her cousin and confirmed by her family to be legitimate, has raised $5,083 out of its $10,000 goal.

Her family will not know the "extent of the brain damage that has occurred until she wakes up," but they anticipate a tough path to recovery, it was revealed. "Her mother and father are staying by her side night and day hoping to bring her back to the Kaylee they know and love."

RadarOnline.com has learned the suspect was arrested on a first-degree felony charge the following day.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said the girl responsible for injuring Kaylee should be tried as an adult.

"This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim," Bailey posted via X, formerly Twitter. "If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide."

Kaylee's loved ones asked for everyone to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.

"The overwhelming response from friends, family, and the community has already brought the family to tears," the fundraiser stated. "They offer everyone their deepest gratitude. Thank you for coming together for them in this time of need."

