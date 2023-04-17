Caught On Camera: Mob Of Looters Wreak Havoc At LA Gas Station, Leaving Trail Of Destruction
A large mob took over the streets of Compton before infiltrating a local gas station, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise while destroying the property.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Sunday incident was captured on camera as the group paced outside the Arco near Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue eager to gain entry. The wild chaos unfolded after 2:20 AM on April 16, authorities confirmed.
One masked and hooded man could be seen forcefully breaking the glass panel in the door before turning the handle and letting looters trail in behind him.
As they pummeled inside, people began grabbing everything off the shelves, including beer cases, drinks, snacks, and condoms, filling their bags with all they could find and carry. Some of the looters had their faces entirely visible in CCTV footage.
"It's unbelievable. Unreal. I've never seen anything like that happen here," said Compton resident Greg Johnson. "They should think twice before doing something like that," added auto mechanic Sal Avalos. "You're impacting my family, other people as well."
The looting stemmed from an earlier street takeover where hundreds of people had gathered to watch illegal street racers at two separate addresses. Cars were seen drifting in circles and screeching on the road as a crowd of onlookers watched.
RadarOnline.com has learned that both ended with break-ins and vandalism, including one that happened at a laundromat, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Tire marks covered the roads that were left littered with trash and debris after the massive crowds dispersed.
LASD explained they are "currently limited with their staffed personnel" and "couldn't intervene with the giant takeover groups for safety concerns" especially while largely "outnumbered."
"It makes me angry," said witness Norrice Heron to KTLA. "It makes me angry when [looters] do that to the streets and put everybody in danger."
Sgt. Clarence Williams said he had never seen a mob break-in "to that level," revealing that takeovers are happening quite often.
"They're just about every weekend," Williams said. "We're doing our best we can to try to assist the citizens in dealing with this issue."