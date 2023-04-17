Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Video

Caught On Camera: Mob Of Looters Wreak Havoc At LA Gas Station, Leaving Trail Of Destruction

gas station pp
Source: unsplash
By:

Apr. 17 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A large mob took over the streets of Compton before infiltrating a local gas station, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise while destroying the property.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Sunday incident was captured on camera as the group paced outside the Arco near Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue eager to gain entry. The wild chaos unfolded after 2:20 AM on April 16, authorities confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement
looters
Source: ABC NEWS

One masked and hooded man could be seen forcefully breaking the glass panel in the door before turning the handle and letting looters trail in behind him.

As they pummeled inside, people began grabbing everything off the shelves, including beer cases, drinks, snacks, and condoms, filling their bags with all they could find and carry. Some of the looters had their faces entirely visible in CCTV footage.

Article continues below advertisement
looters
Source: ABC NEWS

"It's unbelievable. Unreal. I've never seen anything like that happen here," said Compton resident Greg Johnson. "They should think twice before doing something like that," added auto mechanic Sal Avalos. "You're impacting my family, other people as well."

The looting stemmed from an earlier street takeover where hundreds of people had gathered to watch illegal street racers at two separate addresses. Cars were seen drifting in circles and screeching on the road as a crowd of onlookers watched.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Video
Article continues below advertisement
looters
Source: ABC NEWS

RadarOnline.com has learned that both ended with break-ins and vandalism, including one that happened at a laundromat, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Tire marks covered the roads that were left littered with trash and debris after the massive crowds dispersed.

LASD explained they are "currently limited with their staffed personnel" and "couldn't intervene with the giant takeover groups for safety concerns" especially while largely "outnumbered."

"It makes me angry," said witness Norrice Heron to KTLA. "It makes me angry when [looters] do that to the streets and put everybody in danger."

Article continues below advertisement
looters
Source: ABC NEWS

Sgt. Clarence Williams said he had never seen a mob break-in "to that level," revealing that takeovers are happening quite often.

"They're just about every weekend," Williams said. "We're doing our best we can to try to assist the citizens in dealing with this issue."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.