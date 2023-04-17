Caught On Camera: Mob Of Looters Wreak Havoc At LA Gas Station, Leaving Trail Of Destruction

"It's unbelievable. Unreal. I've never seen anything like that happen here," said Compton resident Greg Johnson. "They should think twice before doing something like that," added auto mechanic Sal Avalos. "You're impacting my family, other people as well."

The looting stemmed from an earlier street takeover where hundreds of people had gathered to watch illegal street racers at two separate addresses. Cars were seen drifting in circles and screeching on the road as a crowd of onlookers watched.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.