Mob Makes John Travolta’s Film Based On John Gotti ‘Disappear’

John Travolta’s biopic about Mafia kingpin John Gotti is sleeping with the fishes after it got whacked by the Mob!

The same old-school Cosa Nostra thugs who hated the Dapper Don’s lust for the spotlight ordered a hit on the movie about the crime boss, who died in prison in 2002, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

The flick, which was plagued by multiple director and cast changes, shockingly got greased ten days before its scheduled release by Lionsgate!

“This is virtually unprecedented,” said a film industry insider. “They’ve already released a trailer, spent millions on a publicity campaign and millions more on the production costs — along with the salaries for the cast.”

While Travolta claimed he asked for the movie, which producers bought back from Lionsgate, to be pulled so it could get a wider release from another studio, sources said the real reason the film “disappeared” is a lot more sinister.

“The boys don’t like publicity,” said one source. “They want to do their thing under the radar. Think about it — a studio doesn’t walk away from that kind of investment without some strong persuasion.”

