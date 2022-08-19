Jaw-Dropping Video: L.A. Looters Wreak Havoc As They Vandalize & Steal From 7-Eleven Store

Shocking footage obtained from the incident on Monday showed the mob running inside of the store, loading up on drinks, bags of chips, candy, and more.

Some individuals even knocked over the COVID-19 safety screen to get the items behind the counter including cigarettes and lottery tickets. Amid the chaos, a few of the thieves had attempted to steal the cashiers box, but were unsuccessful.

Looters also vandalized the store and threw merchandise, later dispersing into the streets before police arrived.

Meanwhile, a store employee hid in a back room out of fear for his safety, police said.