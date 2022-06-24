Sex, Death Threats And The Mob: Elvis Presley’s Secret FBI Files Revealed

The FBI kept a massive file on Elvis Presley for more than 25 years — from the moment in September 1956, when he stepped onto the stage of The Ed Sullivan Show and into the hearts of millions of Americans, until five years after his death on Aug. 16, 1977. Agents reported on his dress, his onstage gyrations, his off-stage love life — and the host of crooks and crazies who tried to cash in on his incredible fame.

And although Elvis himself once declared notorious FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover “the greatest living American”, the agency itself dismissed all of Elvis’s requests for an audience with Hoover.