Missouri Teenager Kaylee Gain Breathing On Her Own and in Stable Condition Two Weeks After Filmed Brutal Assault
Teenager Kaylee Gain is breathing on her own and stable two weeks after the high schooler was filmed having her head repeatedly smashed into the ground by an alleged bully, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking incident near Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis, Missouri, the 16-year-old was viciously attacked by another student on March 8, suffering a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage.
The violent altercation, captured on camera, showed Kaylee's head being repeatedly smashed into the concrete by her assailant, leaving her in a life-threatening condition.
Following the brutal assault, Kaylee was found by the police near the school with a serious head injury.
The Hazelwood School District promptly released a statement condemning the violence within the community, as the disturbing video of the incident circulated on social media, sparking outrage and concern.
Despite the severity of her injuries, an update on a GoFundMe page set up for Kaylee and her family provided some hope.
The update said, "We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable, and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU."
The family expressed their desire for justice through the legal system but also urged against any retaliation towards the alleged attacker.
The family of the 15-year-old girl charged with the assault defended her actions, claiming she was "defending herself" during the altercation. They emphasized her academic achievements and set up a Change.org petition calling for compassion from the St. Louis Juvenile Court system.
Despite the controversy surrounding the incident, the alleged attacker's family maintained that she was unfairly portrayed and emphasized the complexity of the situation.
While Kaylee continues her recovery, her family revealed the extent of her injuries, highlighting a fractured skull with brain bleeding and swelling.
They anxiously wait for her to wake up to assess the full impact of the assault. The family also stressed the importance of avoiding violent actions, citing the life-altering consequences they can have.
As the legal proceedings unfold, the 15-year-old girl faces charges of felony assault and is currently in custody awaiting a hearing in early April.
The community remains divided over the incident, with some locals reportedly calling for justice with others appealing for understanding and compassion in a complex and emotional situation.