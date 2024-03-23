Missouri Teenager Kaylee Gain Breathing On Her Own and in Stable Condition Two Weeks After Filmed Brutal Assault

In a shocking incident near Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis, Missouri, the 16-year-old was viciously attacked by another student on March 8, suffering a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage.

The violent altercation, captured on camera, showed Kaylee's head being repeatedly smashed into the concrete by her assailant, leaving her in a life-threatening condition.

Following the brutal assault, Kaylee was found by the police near the school with a serious head injury.